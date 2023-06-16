Basketball | Michael Jordan’s “flu game” slippers were sold again – the price increased by more than 1,200 percent

Michael Jordan’s 1997 NBA Finals sneakers have sold at auction for over $1 million.

Basketball the biggest star player Michael Jordan’s The sneakers he wore in the NBA finals have been sold for 1.38 million dollars (1.26 million euros), says the sports website ESPN.

The slippers were sold on Wednesday at an auction in the Goldin marketplace.

Jordan wore the now-sold sneakers in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. The match in question is known as the “flu match”, but in the Netflix documentary The Last Dance it is revealed that Jordan did not actually have the flu.

“The food poisoning match would not have been as exciting,” ESPN writes.

Jordan scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made five assists in the match. Jordan’s Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in the match.

After the game, Jordan handed over the cleats to Utah’s ball boy Preston to Truman, who kept the slippers on himself for over 15 years. In 2013, he put the slippers up for auction: they were sold for $104,765 (€94,645).

Now, ten years later, the price of the sneakers has increased by more than 1,200 percent, but the $1.38 million is still nowhere near the record price that has been paid for Jordan’s sneakers. In April, a whopping $2.24 million was paid for the shoes from Game 2 of the 1998 “Last Dance” NBA Finals.