Basketball | Michael Jordan’s final shoes were sold for a record price

The slippers worn by basketball player Michael Jordan were sold at Sotheby’s auction for around two million euros.

11.4. 21:53

Basketball NBA legend Michael Jordan’s basketball shoes have been sold at Sotheby’s auction for 2.2 million dollars (about two million euros), reports news agency AFP.

According to Sotheby’s, the amount is the highest that has ever been paid at auction for sports shoes used in a game situation. The previous record sum had been paid for Jordan’s sneakers: $1.5 million in 2021.

“Today’s record further proves that demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to exceed all expectations,” Sotheby’s Head of Street Fashion and Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter stated in the announcement.

Jordan wore Air Jordan 13 sneakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in 1998. In the game, Jordan’s Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 93–88 and Jordan scored 37 points.

At that time, Jordan was winning the final series with the Chicago Bulls. It was his sixth and at the same time the last championship of his career.