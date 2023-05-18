Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Miami won the first game of the conference finals against Boston

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Miami won the first game of the conference finals against Boston

Miami’s lead remained until the end of the match.

Basketball In the NBA, the Miami Heat won the first Eastern Conference final game against the Boston Celtics with a score of 123-116.

After an even start, the home team Celtics got a nine-point lead before halftime. In the second half, the Heat reached Boston’s point difference quickly and entered the last quarter with an 11-point lead over the Miami team.

Miami’s lead remained until the end of the match.

Miami collected the biggest point pot from the match Jimmy Butler with 35 points. Boston’s strongest scorer was Jayson Tatum with 30 points.

Miami now leads the series with a 1–0 win. You can reach the finals of the entire league with four wins.

Boston and Miami will meet in the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in the past decade. In 2020, Miami won, in 2022, Boston.

The victories of the regular season, which ended in the spring, were tied 2–2 in the meetings between the teams.

See also  Investment When stock prices fluctuate, is it worth investing in gold? These four things an investor needs to know.

#Basketball #Miami #won #game #conference #finals #Boston

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Four children found alive more than two weeks after plane crash

Four children found alive more than two weeks after plane crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result