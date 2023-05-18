Basketball | Miami won the first game of the conference finals against Boston

Miami’s lead remained until the end of the match.

Basketball In the NBA, the Miami Heat won the first Eastern Conference final game against the Boston Celtics with a score of 123-116.

After an even start, the home team Celtics got a nine-point lead before halftime. In the second half, the Heat reached Boston’s point difference quickly and entered the last quarter with an 11-point lead over the Miami team.

Miami collected the biggest point pot from the match Jimmy Butler with 35 points. Boston’s strongest scorer was Jayson Tatum with 30 points.

Miami now leads the series with a 1–0 win. You can reach the finals of the entire league with four wins.

Boston and Miami will meet in the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in the past decade. In 2020, Miami won, in 2022, Boston.

The victories of the regular season, which ended in the spring, were tied 2–2 in the meetings between the teams.