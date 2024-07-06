Basketball | Media source: Tuomas Iisalo signed a contract with the NBA

Basketball|Tuomas Iisalo is one of the hottest coaching names in basketball in Europe.

Finn basketball coach Tuomas Iisalo has signed a contract with the NBA club Memphis Grizzlies, says BasketNews based on their sources.

According to BasketNews, Iisalo would have signed a three-year contract with the Grizzlies and would work as part of the team’s coaching staff.

In the background is the idea that the Finn would later become the head coach.

Iisalo is the head coach of the Grizzlies in the NBA summer league, but when the regular season starts, he will continue as the head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Iisalo, 41, coached Paris Basketball last season, which he led to the Eurocup champion. He was also awarded the French League coach of the year.

Last season, the Grizzlies finished 13th in the NBA regular season in the Western Conference and did not make it to the playoffs.