Saturday, July 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Media source: Tuomas Iisalo signed a contract with the NBA

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Media source: Tuomas Iisalo signed a contract with the NBA
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tuomas Iisalo is one of the hottest coaching names in basketball in Europe.

Finn basketball coach Tuomas Iisalo has signed a contract with the NBA club Memphis Grizzlies, says BasketNews based on their sources.

According to BasketNews, Iisalo would have signed a three-year contract with the Grizzlies and would work as part of the team’s coaching staff.

In the background is the idea that the Finn would later become the head coach.

Iisalo is the head coach of the Grizzlies in the NBA summer league, but when the regular season starts, he will continue as the head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Iisalo, 41, coached Paris Basketball last season, which he led to the Eurocup champion. He was also awarded the French League coach of the year.

Last season, the Grizzlies finished 13th in the NBA regular season in the Western Conference and did not make it to the playoffs.

#Basketball #Media #source #Tuomas #Iisalo #signed #contract #NBA

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tour de France 2024: Bernard fined for kiss

Tour de France 2024: Bernard fined for kiss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]