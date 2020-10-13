Basketball Max Besselink, 18, collects huge praise – the most promising player then Lauri Markkanen: “I do not even know that I’m kind of prospect, wow”

Max Besselink, 18, got an emerging basketball player’s genes, but his best help is his talent for practicing hard. A breakthrough season for a young player will be announced in the upcoming Basketball League. Even now, he is said to be the most promising player of the Finnish ago Lauri Markkanen: “I do not even know that I’m kind of prospect, wow.”

Korisliiga the most interesting new player Max Besselink is big, fast and above all young.

Seagulls got a big promise at a low price. Winger Besselink plays without pay and even expenses.

That’s because his next step is at the University of California, Santa Clara, and no professionals are admitted to that world.

Besselink rushes to say he is no longer 197-centimeter as the statistics show. Two meters has come full, an important reading in basketball. An 18-year-old can still stretch a cent or two. For a basketball player, that would suit.

At first Besselink asks if the interview could be done in English. For a young top promise, Finnish is only the third language. His mother tongue is Swedish and his father speaks English.

The pattern requires a bit of opening. The background of the Besselinks is interesting.

Father Gerry Besselink played in the Basketball League for five seasons from 1989 to 1997. He was a completely unrestrained center at times. Mum Nina Besselink (os Johansson) played even longer at the domestic top in TMP, Turku Rienno, Vantaa PuHu and FoKoPossa – the championships also came.

Max’s perfect English comes from a Canadian father, and a Finnish-Swedish mother spoke Swedish as her home language.

Gerry and Nina are united by the fact that they were both national team players, one in Canadian representation and the other in Finland. Gerry played in Canada at the 1986 World Cup.

Now the couple has three children whispering into basketball. Big sister Mary suffered a lot of injuries and focused on his academic career. Max’s big brother Michael plays for BC Nokia, but the injury keeps him on the sidelines well into the fall.

“ “You can see pretty spectacular stuff.”

Max Besselink is hard to train on his own time.­

Max Besselink played last season on HNMKY’s 1A division team and a few games in the juniors. Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso plans a young rotational player, which means minutes of play and responsibility.

“It is a big leap, but I’ve been working out all summer and developed so much that I’m ready,” Besselink talking with Finnish. In vain did he tense his tongue.

Laakso says the expectations and roles around Besselink have been growing all the time as the player got involved in Susijeng, the national team, in the summer.

“Even though he’s young, there are gears and he’s able to play at a high level. You can see pretty spectacular stuff, ”Laakso says, balancing enough that there is still work to be done at the defensive end.

Seagullsin in two practice matches, Besselink played in the first 22 minutes and in the latter 16 minutes. In that time, you have time to achieve something if the skills are enough – and enough.

“Sporty,” Laakso says as the first feature.

“He’s a good rider for the basket, the throw has to be even stronger. He gets throws for us, and they just have to be put in. ”

Besselink has the advantage of talent, and especially the talent to practice. He attends the Helsinki International School in Ruoholahti, where Gerry Besselink works as a support teacher for young people.

Combining school and internship works well. Besselink practices physics two to three times a week Jussi Hirvosen in doctrine, come on gyms, stretches and Seagulls team training.

“ “What makes you good is what you do with the team. But if you want to be very good, what you do in your own time decides. ”

Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso promises that Besselink will have free throws in the Basketball League.­

Gerry Besselink answers the phone and immediately says not to buy or order anything. There is nothing for sale as long as you get a couple of background information on his career and son as well.

After the initial confusion, Father Besselink tells how he played in Holland, New Zealand, Sweden after his university career and also found a route to Finland, again to Sweden, Germany and back to Finland.

The conversation quickly turns to Max and his practice. Gerry tells her thesis, which the children have certainly heard many times.

“I will simply say this. I always say to the children that if you want to be good, you have to train hard. If you don’t train hard, it’s okay, but if you’re going to be very good, you have to sacrifice time for that. ”

Max Besselink says he heard that. It’s easy to believe. Max trains 18-20 hours a week.

“This is a good amount, but I can do it and it doesn’t feel heavy. I am motivated. “

The route from the HNMKY ranks first to the national team’s summer camp and then to the Seagulls followed almost shortcuts and with speed.

“I knew he would be good, but I didn’t know everything was going so fast,” Gerry Besselink says of his son.

“ “The prerequisites are to rise to the highest peak, to play with the best against the best.”

Max Besselink was pleasantly surprised by the comparison with Lauri Markkas.­

National team head coach Henrik Dettmann says Besselink is one of hugely interesting promises.

Dettmann considers potential talking dangerous, but it is used in sports.

“He’s very good at training, and the athlete needs to have the prerequisites for the sport he’s choosing,” Dettmann says, implying that Besselink has.

“The prerequisites are to rise to the highest peak, to play with the best against the best.”

The best playing with basketball means getting into the NBA. Dettmann does not say that out loud, but yes you can say from Besselink that he is the most promising Finnish player since Lauri Markkanen.

“Wow, that’s a pretty big deal,” Besselink is amazed to hear the parable.

“My goal is to get into the NBA.”

“I do not even know that I’m kind of prospect [lupaus], Wow. ”

“I am going the same route as Lauri. He also attended Jussi Hirvonen’s coaching. All you have to do is develop every day. ”

Before college games or NBA dreams would be one little thing. Max’s father threw 50 points in the Basketball League against Kouvo in his record game.

When will Max reach the same level? Let’s ask Dad.

“I’ll offer him breakfast in bed if he makes 50 points,” Gerry Besselink says. “And if he doesn’t, he can offer me beer after the season.”

The basketball league starts today, Tuesday. Seagulls from Helsinki will meet Karhu Basket in Kauhajoki at Töölö Race Hall at 6.30 pm.