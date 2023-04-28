The reason for the total derailment was an unnecessary foul by Real player Sergio Llull on Kevin Punter, who immediately came to take redress. It eventually turned into a street fight. The referees looked at the footage and decided to abandon the game, as there were not enough players left to resume the game.
At that point it was 80-95 in favor of Partizan Belgrade. The win is awarded to that club. Partizan leads 0-2 in the best-of-five series. Game three follows in Belgrade on Tuesday. If the home team wins, it will reach the final four of the EuroLeague.
