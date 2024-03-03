Basketball | Markkanen's Utah losing streak continued, the Finn sank 25 points

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The fortunes of the Utah Jazz, which he represented, did not change as the visit to Florida continued. The host, the Miami Heat, defeated the Utahns by 126-120.

With 25 points, Markkanen was the club's second highest scorer. He grabbed four rebounds, including two on the defensive end. In addition, he recorded six assists leading to a basket and two steals.

In the match, Suomalaistahtahti attempted a three-point basket nine times, succeeding four times.

Utah's biggest score was scored by 31 points Keyonte George. Miami Jimmy Butler on the other hand, with his 37 points, became the point king of the match.

Utah has already lost eight of the last nine matches he played. The team suffered its previous loss earlier this week as a guest of Florida's Orlando Magic.

Next, Utah returns home to Salt Lake City, where they will first face the Washington Wizards and two days later Markkanen's former home club, the Chicago Bulls.

Utah is in 11th place in the Western Division, and the top ten teams in the divisions continue to play after the regular season. There are twenty matches left in the regular season. The Jazz have a total of 27 wins and 34 losses this season.