Sunday, December 4, 2022
Basketball | Markkanen’s Utah Jazz narrowly lost to the Portland Trail Blazers

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World Europe
Markkanen scored 21 points as the Utah Jazz’s winning streak ended.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz experienced a narrow loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on their home field in Salt Lake City. The match ended with the score 116–111.

The strongest scorer of the match was from Portland Anfernee Simons with 45 points. He made seven three-pointers.

Lauri Markkanen earned his team 21 points. He made four of his six three-point attempts and grabbed six rebounds.

The loss came to the Jazz after two consecutive wins.

With the loss, the Jazz dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference. Portland is right behind it in ninth.

