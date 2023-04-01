Basketball | Markkanen’s Utah Jazz lost to the Boston Celtics – Markkanen still at the dock

Lauri Markkanen missed the Jazz’s game against the Celtics due to a hand injury.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Utah Jazz lost away to the Boston Celtics with a score of 122–114.

The team played without Markkas. Jazz told on Twitterthat the Finn was missing from the lineup due to a bruised left hand.

Markkanen was also absent from the previous game.

The point king of the match was the Celtics Jayson Tatum, who scored 39 points. In addition to this, he grabbed 11 rebounds and gave three assists. Jazz’s most powerful was Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 28 points. He grabbed eight rebounds, seven successful assists.

The Celtics are the top teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Jazz are at the tail end of the Western Conference and in danger of being out of the playoffs. The Jazz are now in 12th place in the Western Conference, with five regular season games to play and a top ten finish is required to continue.