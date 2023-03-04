Basketball | Markkanen’s streak throughout the winter was broken in an ugly defeat

The Jazz’s Finnish star had last missed a three-pointer 49 games before.

Lauri Markkanella it was difficult when the Utah Jazz started their six-game road trip, the longest of the entire NBA season, with a surprise loss.

The victory slipped away from the Jazz early on, and the Oklahoma City Thunder clearly won the battle 130–103. The loss was the worst of the season for the Jazz.

As usual, Markkanen was the most efficient of his team with 20 points and reached a double-double by also grabbing ten rebounds.

However, the rarely handsome streak of the Finnish star was interrupted when he failed to make a three-point shot even once. That had happened last time at the beginning of November, no less than 49 matches earlier.

Markkanen only tried from behind the arc five times, less than in the last 16 games.

Markkanen the game was a pain especially at the beginning. The Thunder’s players constantly came up against him and sometimes guarded him with two men. He didn’t get a single shot in his first shift and didn’t get a single point in the first quarter.

In the middle of the match, Markkanes only had six points. The pace was leading towards his worst score of the season, i.e. less than 13.

When Markkas couldn’t be passed to the shooting positions, he started to push the ball under the basket even more haphazardly. It also started to pay off.

After returning from the locker room after the break, Markkanen scored as many points in four minutes as he did in the entire first half, i.e. in 24 minutes.

Markkanen’s aggressive drives to the basket also started to give him plenty of free throws. In the end, he bagged eight out of 11 of them.

It was Markkanen’s 45th game of the season with at least 20 points. The commentator of the NBA TV broadcast thought that the Finn had never had to see so much effort to reach the limit before.

Starting points should have been good for Jazz. It is still aiming directly for a playoff spot, while the Thunder is falling outside the playoff qualifiers and had lost its previous five games. In addition, the hosts’ number one name, who played like Markkanen in the all-star match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the sidelines for the fifth game in a row.

Three rounds earlier in Utah, Markkanen had decided the victory over Thunder in overtime.

Still, Thunder was better in everything this time. It succeeded in 17 threes in 43 attempts, Jazz only nine times in 29 attempts. Thunder got no less than 32 points from Jazz turnovers, while only six points came in the other direction. Markkanen and the back man lost the ball most often Talen Horton-Tuckersix times each.

Markkanen’s frustration seemed to show in the situation where he drove for a donk but was once again fouled. He tried to hit the dunk into the basket from too far, too flat, so that the angle was impossible and the ball bounced off the ring with force into the heights.

Markkanen and the Jazz will get revenge already on Sunday, when the teams meet again at the same place. The match starts at 2 a.m. Finnish time on Monday morning.