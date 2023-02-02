Basketball | Markkanen’s power streak continued, ahead of only two superstars – next night the place in the star match will be decided

Lauri Markkanen was again the Jazz’s most efficient player with 28 points.

Lauri Markkanen held up three fingers, and the Home Audience stood up to applaud. The Finn’s shot from behind the arc caused the pain to subside, and the Utah Jazz finally beat the Toronto Raptors 131-128

The Jazz had already lost the lead twice in the final quarter, but Markkanen’s three – the last of his four – put the hosts on an eight-point run with four minutes left on the clock. The Raptors were breathing down their necks until the end, but couldn’t catch up anymore.

With his 28 points, Markkanen was the Jazz’s most efficient player for the fourth time in a row and clearly played the most, almost 36 minutes. He recorded a handsome double-double by grabbing 13 rebounds, including 11 on the defensive end. Markkanen also sank all ten of his free throws.

Profit brought the Jazz to a situation where they have more wins than losses (27–26) for the first time this calendar year. It has won seven times in the last ten rounds and started to fight harder and harder for a direct playoff spot, i.e. for entry into the top six in the Western Conference.

The course change is partly due to the home-focused program of the last few weeks. The Jazz get to play their next three games in Salt Lake City.

On Markkas is going on the league’s third-longest streak of at least 20-point games. He has now reached the mark 19 times in a row. There are only two superstars above, the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (33) and the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (22) who were selected to the NBA All-Star Game starting lineup by votes of fans, players and the press.

Early on Friday, it will be decided whether Markkanen will be selected for the All Stars bench. That choice is made by NBA coaches, who are believed to appreciate Markkanen’s achievements this season as the leading player of the surprise team Jazz. The press conference starts at four in the morning Finnish time.

The All-Star Game will be played at the Jazz’s home arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19.