Basketball Markkanen’s Cleveland wiped out his home floor with a away team in Houston – a Finn dropped 12 points

Cleveland took his fifth consecutive win.

Basketball Finnish player in the NBA league Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers has taken a more than 30-point victory over the away team from the Houston Rockets. The host team won the match with points 124-89 and took its fifth consecutive victory.

Cleveland already set the pace for the match in the opening quarter. The hosts left the first set in the lead with 35-16 points. On top of the neck, the club also stayed for the next two quarters and secured its victory well in advance.

Markkanen drowned two of his five third attempts in the match. In addition, he took two rebounds and made one pass to the basket. Markkanen grabbed a total of 12 points in the match. The Finn had scored fifth in his team.

The match the very scorer was Cleveland Darius Garland 21 points. Garland bagged half of the six three-point throws he tried and took two rebounds. He made three passes to the basket.

The hardest rebound was scored by Houston’s points king, 19 points Alperen Sengun. He grabbed a total of 11 rebounds. Immediately after ten rebounds came Cleveland Dean Wade.

The highest number of passes to the basket was made by Cleveland with 12 passes Ricky Rubio.

Before a fresh encounter between Cleveland and Houston, both teams had won eight of their previous ten matches.

Cleveland has 18 wins and 12 losses this season. Houston, on the other hand, has 19 losses and only nine wins.