The Memphis Grizzlies won the Chicago points by 126-115.

Basketball League In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls took their fifth consecutive defeat when away team Memphis Grizzlies beat Chicago with 126-115 points. The Grizzlies also took the win in the previous team encounter earlier this week.

Chicago played against Memphis without their best scorer Zach LaVinea, placed on the NBA’s Corona Protocol List.

Bulls Finnish confirmation Lauri Markkanen has recently played outside the opening week. During the previous four games of the losing streak in Chicago, Markkanen has managed to score a total of only 19 points.

In a recent encounter against Memphis, the Finn sank one-third.