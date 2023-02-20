Basketball | Markkanen will play in the all-star game in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team

The applause received by the Finn was among the loudest during the player introductions.

Salt Lake City

Lauri Markkanen plays in the starting lineup for the NBA All-Star Game Giannis Antetokounmpo in the team. The captain of the second all-star match is Markkanen’s childhood idol LeBron James.

James s) and Antetokounmpo chose the players for their teams by “sharing”, i.e. taking turns from the line, just like in school physical education class – and only less than an hour before the start of the match.

James was the first to choose, and Markkanen was the last of the eight to be chosen from the opening crew. Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo still loudly announced that he would choose Markkanen, which received huge applause.

The All-Star Game will be played at the home arena of Markkanen’s team Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Team LeBron in the starting line-up are in addition to James (Los Angeles Lakers). Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

They start on the bench Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paul George (LA Clippers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies).

Team Giannis in the starting lineup are Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Markkanen Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), And Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Substitutes are Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).

Team LeBron was coached by the Denver Nuggets Michael Malone and Team Giannis as coach of the Boston Celtics With Joe Mazzu.

Markkanen was originally selected as a substitute for the all-star game, but he was included in the starting lineup as a winger Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) with an injury.

The applause Markkanen received from his home crowd was among the loudest of the player introductions. The announcer introduced him with the nickname “The Finnisher”.

The living legend LeBron James received the most enthusiastic reception, who was also the king of voices in the vote of the fans, media and NBA players for the opening crew of the match.

Star teams had never before been selected on the spot just before the start of the match. The players named as captains have chosen their teams since 2018, when the NBA abandoned the traditional East-West matchup.

NBA all-star game on Monday morning at 3:30 Finnish time. Nelonen and Ruutu show the match live.

Nelonen and Ruutu belong to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.

