Basketball | Markkanen was already Jazz’s most effective for the eighth time in a row, but the team plows on – the best medicine for the amount of losses lies ahead

The Utah Jazz lost in Memphis despite winning three of four.

From here has become frustratingly familiar in recent weeks. Lauri Markkanen is his team’s leading scorer, but the Utah Jazz lose.

Early on Monday Finnish time, it went like this: 21 points for the Finnish star, a 118–123 loss as a guest of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Markkanen has been the Jazz’s best scorer now eight times in a row, i.e. in every game since Christmas. Unfortunately, the Jazz have lost seven of those.

The ugly streak has only been broken by last Thursday’s away win against the Houston Rockets, where Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points.

With the loss, the Jazz have slipped out of the places 7–10 that qualify for the playoffs, where they stayed tenaciously. Now the ranking in the NBA’s Western Conference is only 12th.

in Memphis Markkanen scored at least 20 points for the 11th time in a row and the 28th time this season. It’s a rock-hard performance in 40 matches.

This time, he reached and crossed the line with his two free throws with eight seconds left, when the Jazz were virtually certain to lose.

The Jazz won three out of four sets, but lost the second set by as many as 15 points, and it wasn’t enough. The Grizzlies’ most effective was the back man Desmond Bane with 24 points.

Markkanen sank a modest eight out of 18 shots and only one three-pointer by his own standards.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy seemed to spare the strain on his golden nugget, as Markkanen played exceptionally little, only 29 minutes, or roughly five minutes less than average.

Playing time was distributed more evenly than usual among the others as well.

The main reason for this is probably the tight calendar. The match was already the 11th of the season for the Jazz without a previous rest day. That’s more than any other team. The Jazz are also tied for the top spot in the NBA in the number of games played (43) and away games played (24).

Now the Jazz have the best remedy for travel stress and losing streak: only two of the next 13 matches are away from home.

This actual home month begins on Wednesday morning Finnish time against Markkanen’s last season’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.