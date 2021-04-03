Basketball Markkanen sank back on the bench and to five points

Still looking for working five, the Bulls lost their sixth consecutive match.

Chicago Bullsin star player Lauri Markkanen fell back to the exchange bench and missed five points as the team suffered their sixth consecutive match in the NBA Basketball League.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Bulls with 113-106 points, losing all four of their games to the center Nicola Vucevicin after acquisition.

Markkanen spent 22.41 minutes on the field and, as in the previous game, also played on the small winger’s field, but his power fell from the previous match’s 16 points and ten rebounds.

Markkanen’s throws sank to the nearest 2/5, and only two rebounds caught his hand. In the plus / minus statistics, Markkanen divided the Bulls’ coldest reading by -12 Zach LaVinen with.

“I think Lauri is effective for the basket as a cutter and in motion. We have tried to create such situations for him and he has done a nice job. Lauri is a good cutter for his size, ”Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the match at a remote media conference On Twitter.

Donovan has been looking for working top five since the acquisition of Vucevic and moved frontfield players to new plots. Before this, Markkanen had played as a big winger and momentarily as a central striker.

“The difference for him (Markkanen) now comes from the fact that he has to play against much more agile and fast-footed guys who are used to chasing opponents behind screens,” Donovan explained.

Chicago scored the most points this time Thaddeus Youngwith a balance of 25 points. The best scorer in the game was Utah’s all-star asshole Donovan Mitchell, who, however, needed 21 game throws for 26 points.

Bulls is tenth in the eastern block of the NBA and caught up in last place after the regular season in a play-in tournament that can advance to the playoffs. Next, the Bulls will face the Brooklyn Nets, which are bursting with star players, on Sunday.