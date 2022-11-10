Friday, November 11, 2022
Basketball | “Markkanen is something special” – ESPN’s NBA analyst is completely in awe

November 10, 2022
On the broadcast of the sports channel ESPN, the Utah Jazz is considered the best team in the NBA at the moment.

Basketball The fall team of the NBA league has been the Utah Jazz. The team is at the top of the western division after being the first to achieve ten wins. There is also one ten-win team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Basketball experts have been wondering how Utah, which has sold its star players, is playing so well and what a kid this team’s best point guard is Lauri Markkanen is.

After Wednesday night’s game, the host of ESPN’s Sportscenter Scott Van Pelt can’t keep his pants on when he’s excited about playing for the Utah Jazz.

“What are we talking about?”, Van Pelt tells ESPN’s NBA analyst, a former NBA player To Tim Legler.

Legler shakes that Utah is the best team in the NBA right now.

“It’s fun to watch them play. And they enjoy being underestimated. It’s hard to defend them,” Legler lists.

For a moment from the end, Legler moves on to talk about Markkase. He goes through tonight’s game in Atlanta, where Markkanen scored his season-high 32 points. Legler’s examples include Markkanen’s baskets, which he makes in very different situations and places.

“Markkanen is something special,” states Legler.

When the video shows Markkanen’s strong dunk, Van Pelt says “oh”.

After the duo’s enthusiasm, the broadcast also interviews Markkas, who with his calmness is the complete opposite of the studio duo.

“Everyone is behind our game system and everyone is enjoying it,” says Markkanen.

