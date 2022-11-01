Basketball | Markkanen is in a wild mood again: he scored 31 points in Utah’s winning game

After an even start, the Jazz lost money in the second quarter.

Lauri Markkanen broke the 30-point mark in NBA basketball for the second time this season, when he helped the Utah Jazz to a home win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-105, last Tuesday night Finnish time. Utah beat Memphis for the second time in a row in Salt Lake City after being better by exactly one point the other day.

Markkanen, who had a great start to the season, bagged 31 points and was again his team’s best scorer. At the same time, he set his best point balance of the season.

The Finn, who played more than 31 minutes, also grabbed 11 rebounds in the match and registered four saves, two assists and one steal. Markkanen’s shots hit with good accuracy, as four out of six three-pointers sank and 11 out of 15 shots in the game went into the basket.

About other players in Jazz Malik Beasley scored 18 points and Mike Conley and Collin Sexton 15 points to the man. Away team of Memphis players And Morant scored 37 points.

The match progressed evenly until the beginning of the second quarter. Memphis still had a narrow lead at that time, but the home team Utah then put a bigger gear in the eye and had run away to a 17-point lead by halftime.

After that, the Grizzlies never came within 10 points of the Jazz. At most, Utah’s lead was 25 points at the beginning of the final quarter.

Utah has started the season strong. The team has won six of its eight matches of the season and is third in the western division.