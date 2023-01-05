Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Markkanen included in the top seven – interim situation from the NBA star vote

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

Markkanen is nominated for the Western Conference team. The results of the fan vote make up 50 percent of the selection of the opening men.

Basketball The interest of the NBA league’s annual star game, or the All Star match, is high for Finns this season, due to the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen from the highlights.

In February, the fans participate in the selection of the starting lineups for the all-star game, which will be played on Markkanen’s home court in Salt Lake City, by public vote, and the NBA publicly on Thursday, the first interim situations of the vote.

Markkanen is nominated for the Western Conference team. In Thursday’s results announcement, it was revealed that he has 466,988 votes. Because Jazz’s Finnish star is seventh among frontcourt players (wingers and centers) in the West. Leading the way is none other than NBA icon LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers with over 3.1 million votes.

See also  Football A change in the match program of Tottenham in Koronakurimi is also in the Premier League

The results of the fan vote make up 50 percent of the selection of the opening men. NBA player voting and media voting bring 25 percent each.

Fan voting started on December 20th and ends on January 21st local time.


#Basketball #Markkanen #included #top #interim #situation #NBA #star #vote

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genoa, Mr. Gilardino concentrates on tactics at Signorini di Pegli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.