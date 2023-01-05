Basketball | Markkanen included in the top seven – interim situation from the NBA star vote

Markkanen is nominated for the Western Conference team. The results of the fan vote make up 50 percent of the selection of the opening men.

Basketball The interest of the NBA league’s annual star game, or the All Star match, is high for Finns this season, due to the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen from the highlights.

In February, the fans participate in the selection of the starting lineups for the all-star game, which will be played on Markkanen’s home court in Salt Lake City, by public vote, and the NBA publicly on Thursday, the first interim situations of the vote.

Markkanen is nominated for the Western Conference team. In Thursday’s results announcement, it was revealed that he has 466,988 votes. Because Jazz’s Finnish star is seventh among frontcourt players (wingers and centers) in the West. Leading the way is none other than NBA icon LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers with over 3.1 million votes.

The results of the fan vote make up 50 percent of the selection of the opening men. NBA player voting and media voting bring 25 percent each.

Fan voting started on December 20th and ends on January 21st local time.