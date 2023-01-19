Basketball | Markkanen in a frenzy immediately after recovering from the bump: Everything seemed to sink in when there were special guests from Finland in the stands

“It’s fine,” Markkanen acknowledged his cheeky donk.

Lauri Markkanen returned with a bang after recovering from a minor injury. He scored 34 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers comfortably 126-103 in their home arena.

Sometimes it felt as if the Finnish star had run a private show for the current and former coach of the national team sitting in the stands Lassi Tuovi and For Henrik Dettman.

“It’s fun that they’re here and I get to act as their Uber driver,” Markkanen commented in the NBA’s courtside interview after the game.

Markkanen was sidelined from Jazz’s two previous matches due to a bruise on his hip, but returning to the floor did not require him to get used to. He was in a particularly strong mood in the opening half.

Markkanen scored the first seven points of the entire game in 76 seconds, and the Jazz led the game from then on – for the first time all season from the opening moments to the final buzzer.

“I didn’t even know it was the first time. I have to be able to do it again,” Markkanen stated.

Already in the early stages of the second quarter, Markkanes had 21 points. At that point, he had succeeded in each of his four attempts from beyond the three-point arc. His ventilations also showed that he was walking now.

Where did that certainty come from?

“Good preparation and practice, trust in teammates and coaching. I tried to get into the game aggressively”, answered Markkanen in a TV interview.

In the end, Markkanen made six threes in eight attempts. He sank 11 of 20 free throws and all six of his free throws. He played the most of his team, 33 minutes.

He received fire support from a wide front but completely stole the spotlight, as five teammates reached more than ten points but none reached 20.

Markkanen individual highlights included a cheeky donk on the Clippers’ 213-centimeter by Ivica Zubac over. The interviewer on the sidelines of the live broadcast described the performance as “sloppy” and “dirty” – that’s how overwhelming it looked.

“It was all right”, Markkanen acknowledged in sincere disbelief that out of all the top performances of the evening, this one was put above the others.

Markkanen’s dominance rose to a comical level when the Clippers Nicolas Batum tried to stop his progress on the arc. In a way, it stopped, but fell to the parquet itself. Markkanen calmly took a step back and threw in the triple without any hindrance.

Markkanen also excelled under the basket with 12 rebounds – ten of which he grabbed in his own end – and, for example, with a spectacular double block.

Recently in the full first half of the regular season, the Jazz’s calendar was exceptionally tight and it required a disproportionate number of away games. The strain of travel had begun to be felt, as the great autumn at the top of the Western Conference had turned into a slow slide downhill over the course of the winter. Even fights tended to turn in the opponent’s favor with frustrating certainty.

However, the counterbalance was only a matter of time. A series of 13 matches started at the beginning of last week, only two of which are away from home. It has been an instant relief.

Now the Jazz have won four out of five games and are on the threshold of a direct playoff spot. It has won 24 games and lost 24 games.