Basketball | Markkanen changed his shoes in the middle of the game – he wanted to make a little fan happy

9.8. 21:14

The Utah Jazz NBA star Lauri Markkanen sparkled brightly when Finland’s basketball players defeated Estonia in the national match on Wednesday with a score of 86–80.

Markkanen scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Both readings were the best in the field.

“A good game in the way that we gave everything. Estonia has always produced difficulties. It developed us, but a lot still needs to be developed”, Markkanen stated after the match.

The first half of the match was really difficult for Finland, but in the second half the team rallied.

“All such repetitions are needed. It wasn’t our best game, but we got the win. It was an important experience for us.”

“We held them to 11 points in the third quarter and got into the game. We came out of the booth aggressively and scored easy baskets.”

Markkanes had no explanation for the tightness at the beginning.

“It just felt difficult. Maybe you weren’t ready for the speed of the game. We were one step behind.”

Markkanen didn’t put a number on his own game, even if something good could have been said based on the numbers.

“Nooh, there’s still a lot to develop. One day at a time. Getting fit means being able to play. These are important experiences, that in two weeks you will be in one hundred percent shape.”

Finland played a large part of the match without an actual playmaker, when Edon Maxhuni and Miro Little were sidelined and Ilari Seppälä stayed on the bench after five minutes because of a leg problem.

Markkanen often brought the ball up and ran the game.

“This team has been good because the next guy is always able to jump into the boots. Develop with the World Cup in mind, you never know what will happen in a tournament like that.”

Markkanen changed shoes at halftime, and told the reason for that after the match.

“I haven’t done an awful lot of training yet. It felt really good, but I wanted to change. I knew that I have been playing with the second half shoes for quite a long time, so I wanted to give them away. I looked for a smaller fanboy and gave him the shoes after the game. It was probably the main reason that I was able to surprise a fan.”

“You can take new ones from the closet to the races.”