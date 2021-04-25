Basketball Markkanen Bulls lost their away game in Miami, the Heat was five points better

Bulls’ Finnish reinforcement Lauri Markkanen scored nine points and took five rebounds.

Basketball League In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls lost their away game to the Miami Heat by five points. The match ends 101-106.

Bulls Finnish confirmation Lauri Markkanen scored nine points and took five rebounds. Markkanen played just over 20 minutes and had time to try a three-point throw five times. He immersed three of the throws.

The best scorer in the whole game was Chicago Coby White, who scored 31 points.

The Bulls have slipped a hair less than 7-10 in the playoff qualifiers in the league’s eastern league standings.