Basketball | “Looking through their fingers” – The unhealthy lifestyle of Americans caused Miikka Muurinen a culture shock

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. 17-year-old Miikka Muurinen has been selected for Susijeng’s Olympic qualifiers. At the age of 15, Muurinen went to Spain to play basketball. Last season he played high school basketball in the United States. Muurinen’s goal is a place in the professional league NBA in North America.

Wolf gang the most observant of those who read the list of players selected for the July Olympic qualifiers may notice an exception among the established names.

Only 17 years old Miikka Muurinen managed to convince the head coach Lassi Tuovin in the qualifying matches and traveled with the team to Valencia.

Muurinen is a special quality player in Finnish basketball. At only 15 years old, having finished the eighth grade of a Finnish elementary school, he decided to try his skills on the Spanish parquet. Life change was big.

Madrid was chosen as the address, where the graduate of Beat Basket from Järväpää played his first season abroad in the ranks of Zentro Basket.

“The idea of ​​leaving came from another player who moved abroad. I had had the idea of ​​moving since I was about 13 years old.”

“After thinking about the options, I concluded that going to Spain is the best choice for my career. “

Miikka Muurinen got a taste of what’s to come in Tampere, when he was able to challenge long-time Latvian NBA player Davis Bertans.

However, Spain was only a one-year stopover. Muurinen moved to Kansas, USA, where he played last season’s high school basketball for the Sunrise Christian Academy team.

Sunrise Christian Academy is a renowned school that has produced several basketball players who have made their way to the fabled NBA. Muurinen has also managed to gather attention. The ranking websites most impressed by the Finn currently list him even as a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

So far, among the Finnish names in the first round, only another Lauri Markkanen has been called out, to whom the 209-centimeter Muuri has been compared, especially in terms of his dimensions.

Murinen school is located in Bel Aire, which is a suburb of just over ten thousand inhabitants located in the Wichita metropolitan area. Muurinen describes it as a peaceful area surrounded by fields. In Bel Air, Muurinen lived in the school dormitory last season, where his days were spent with six roommates.

Compared to everyday life in Finland, there is little free time in the US, even though school days are shorter. A big slice of the hours is spent in team training.

Muurinen says that he spends his little free time on quite ordinary chores for a young man. When he’s not spending time with his teammates, he’s talking on the phone with his parents or friends, for example.

Along the way, he has had time to build up friendships from different parts of the world, so the phone connects Muurinen to places other than Finland.

“ “When I moved to Kansas, I was already used to living abroad”

Susijeng’s head coach Lassi Tuovi showed with his player selections for the Olympic qualifiers that he believes in Miikka Muurinen’s skills on international fields.

Moving to the United States was painless for Muurinen after the year spent in Spain.

“Adapting in Spain was made much easier by the fact that there were other Finns playing in the team. When I moved to Kansas, I was already used to living abroad, so everything went well,” Muurinen recalls.

“Meeting new people comes naturally to me. I’ve also always been good at languages.”

Although Adapting to Kansas was easy, Muurinen also says that at times he missed, for example, his Finnish growing environment and its landscapes.

“At least the Children’s Home in Järvenpää and the center of Helsinki are places I’ve missed,” says Muurinen.

He has not completely avoided culture shock either. One thing in particular comes to Muurinen’s mind when talking about them.

“The difference in diets is big. If you want to eat healthily in America, you should make the food yourself.”

According to Muurinen, it is difficult to maintain a healthy diet in the American food culture. Unhealthy eating habits are so deeply embedded in American culture that even the coaching staffs of sports teams look down on them.

“We eat with the team before and after the games in fast food restaurants. I’ve just gone along with the others. It hasn’t hurt much.”

“ “As a person, I am more tolerant than before”

Next, Miikka Muurinen travels with Susijeng to Valencia.

Walled in any case, is happy with his year at Kansas. During that time, among other things, he was able to play more individual basketball than before, which he says suits him well.

In addition to the fact that he has grown into a more patient player on the field, he also feels that he has taken steps in his development as a person.

“I would say that I am more tolerant as a person than before,” he says after thinking for a while.

Muurinen, who is spending the summer in Finland, has a move ahead of him in August, when he moves to a new school again. Next stop is AZ Compass Prep in Arizona.

It seems that all the choices are pushing forward Muurinen’s NBA dream. You can see the dedication to the goal when you ask Muurisen about alternative career plans.

“I haven’t thought about it. The NBA is a clear goal.”