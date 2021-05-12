Basketball Live broadcast: WNBA League second booking Awak Kuier reports latest news before leaving for the US

HS will be showing basketball player Awak Kuier’s press conference starting at about 10.30am. Kuier is currently on a quick visit to Finland to handle work permit and visa issues with the aim of getting to Dallas as soon as possible.

Kuier, 19, made Finnish basketball history when he was selected by the WNBA League Dallas Wings number two American At the WNBA League booking ceremony in mid-April.

Kuier, who played in Italy last season, is currently on a quick visit to Finland to handle work permit and visa issues with the aim of getting to Dallas as soon as possible.

Kuier is the first Finn ever selected for the WNBA in the first round.

