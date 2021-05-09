Basketball legend



Jordan college jersey auctioned for $ 1.38 million



Michael Jordan.

Photo: dpa / Thibault Camus





Cologne A college jersey from basketball legend Michael Jordan went up for a record $ 1.38 million. The US auction house Heritage Auctions announced on Saturday.

<br /> <br />



“We are very proud to have broken the record for a shirt worn by Jordan,” said Sporting Auction Director Chris Ivy. Who bought the shirt was not announced.

Jordan had worn the blue and white jersey with the number 23 in the 1982/83 season at the University of North Carolina. Adding value is the fact that it was featured on the cover of Sporting News in March 1983, which magazine named Jordan Player of the Year for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The previous maximum price for a Jordan jersey was reached last October, when a dress from his time with the Chicago Bulls, with which he won his six NBA titles, fetched $ 480,000.

(sid / old)