Washington More than a year after the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, the cause of the accident has apparently been determined. In addition to Bryant, his daughter and four other people were killed in the helicopter crash.

The pilot’s lack of orientation was probably the cause of the helicopter crash, in which NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and six other passengers were killed in California just over a year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced after an investigation.

Pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident, was probably “spatially disoriented” while flying through the clouds, said NTSB managing director Robert Sumwalt in a public hearing. Shortly before the Sikorsky S-76 hit in Calabasas near Los Angeles, Zobayan had communicated by radio that he was climbing. But the helicopter made a left turn and sank quickly. This is typical of spatial disorientation, says Sumwalt.

The five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant (41) was on January 26, 2020 in his private helicopter with his daughter Gianna on the way to a 13-year-old basketball tournament.

.