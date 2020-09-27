Basketball | LeBron James took the Lakers to the NBA Finals and said he thinks of Kobe Bryant’s legacy for the club

The Lakers made it to the finals for the 32nd time.

Superstar LeBron James led to the Los Angeles Lakers Basketball League NBA Finals thanks to their wild powers.

The Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 117–107 in the finals of the Western Conference, played early in Finnish time on Sunday morning, and took the match series 4–1.

James bagged 38 points, took 16 rebounds and made ten assists to the basket. Anthony Davis accompanied the fireworks with 27 points.

“We’re enjoying today, but we have even bigger catches to catch,” James said, referring to the final series ahead, according to news agency AFP.

“We understand that our goal is greater than this.”

Lakers is playing in the NBA Finals for the 32nd time. James, meanwhile, became the fourth player in basketball history to advance to the finals for the tenth time.

The Lakers advanced to the finals last in their championship summer 2010. At that time, they were chosen as the most valuable player in the finals. Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.

“You think of him and his legacy and significance to this organization every time you pull a purple-gold jersey on you,” James described.

The 16-time NBA champion Lakers will face either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the finals to be played in the playoffs built in Orlando.

The Heat leads the final series of the Eastern Conference with victories of 3-2.