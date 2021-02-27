Basketball LeBron James strongly criticized Zlatan’s demand for athletes to stay out of politics: “I’m never going to shut my mouth”

Zlatan Ibrahimović took LeBron James as an example of how he didn’t think athletes should behave.

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now managed to upset four-time NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron Jamesin. The reason is Zlatan’s opinion that athletes should stay out of politics.

James has been a strong supporter of social change in the United States and has paid close attention to police violence as well as racial inequality against African Americans.

James has been quite outspoken in criticizing the police Jacob Blaken shooting last summer, criticized Donald Trumpia and encouraged blacks to vote in the presidential election Joe Biden.

“I’m the wrong target, because I do my homework,” James said on Friday, the Lakers won the Portland Trail Blazers 102-93.

James brought up the matter because Zlatan mentioned him by name.

“LeBron is phenomenal in what he does, but I don’t like it when people have some sort of position, they do politics at the same time,” Zlatan said.

According to Zlatan, it is a mistake for athletes to step over their own line.

“I don’t get involved in politics. Participating in it is the first mistake when people become popular. Stay away from it. Do what you do best because the rest doesn’t look good, ”Zlatan said in an interview with Discovery + in Sweden.

According to James, winning championships is one thing, but encouraging people and uniting Americans is at least as rewarding.

“I’m never going to shut my mouth on things that are wrong.”