Basketball | LeBron James ended the speculation – the career continues

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer isn’t ready to retire just yet.

Four Celebrating the NBA championship LeBron James’s38, there was speculation about his career after the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the Western Conference Finals in May.

James commented after the season ended that he had “a lot to think about.” However, according to the news agency AFP, the star player cut the wings of the termination rumors on Wednesday.

“The day I can no longer give my all on the field is the day I stop. Fortunately for you, that day is not today,” said James after accepting the award for breaking the NBA scoring record.

James said he asked himself after each season if he can still give his all to the sport.

“I’m not interested in how many points I score or what I’m capable of on the field. In my 20-year career, I have never cheated on basketball.”

By cheating in basketball, James is referring to the players not being allowed to go where the fence is lowest. You always have to give your all.

“I don’t take it for granted.”

James said that coaching his sons helped him maintain his passion. It brings the legend back to the NBA courts every year.

“Watching my kids and their teammates reminds me why I play basketball. The young people’s love for this beautiful sport reminds me where I am supposed to be,” said James.

“So yes, I still have more to give. Lots to give,” James added.

James signed a two-year contract extension in August, which will keep the player with the Lakers through the 2024-2025 season.