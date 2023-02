Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for nearly 39 years.

Los Angeles The Lakers LeBron James has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James passed By Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the previous record of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The match is still in progress.

James needed 36 points before the game to pass Abdul-Jabbar.

