Basketball | Lebron James’ 18-year-old son suffered a heart attack on the field

18-year-old Bronny James had a heart attack during basketball practice.

American superstar Lebron James firstborn son Bronny James suffered a heart attack during basketball practice on Monday, James’ family says in a press release shared by, among others, an NBA reporter Shams Charania on his Twitter account.

According to the release, 18-year-old James lost consciousness on the field, after which he was transported to the hospital for intensive care.

James has now been released from the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the entire James family. We will update the information in the media when we get more information,” the release reads.

“LeBron and Savannah (James’ mother) sends our deepest thanks to the doctors and staff at USC for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James studies and plays sports at the University of Southern California. The basketball team starred by James plays at the country’s highest university level.

James’ father LeBron James plays for the NBA team Los Angeles Lakers. Among other things, LeBron James, who won two Olympic gold medals, has been chosen four times as the best athlete in the United States.