Basketball league | Kouvot will have to give up tomorrow’s match – the union ordered the result to be 0-40

Kouvola’s Kouvot has to hand over the match to BC Nokia due to the poor health of the team. The result is a technical loss.

Men’s Monday’s only match in the basketball league between Kouvola Kouvoi and BC Nokia was discussed on paper already on Sunday in the competition division of the Basketball Association, the Basketball Association tells.

Kouvot has to give up the match due to the poor health of the team, so it was awarded a technical defeat with the number 0-40.

Kouvot proposed to BC Nokia to postpone the match, but the teams could not find a suitable game day. The next series of the Korisliiga will start on January 21.

The Basketball Association says that the clubs decided before the start of the season that the Korisliiga match will be played if the team has at least five players eligible to represent.

On Sunday, Kouvot was in a situation where it only had four fit players.