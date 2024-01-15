Monday, January 15, 2024
Basketball | Lauri Markkasen had an incredible week – he was now chosen as the player of the week in the NBA

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Lauri Markkasen had an incredible week – he was now chosen as the player of the week in the NBA

Lauri Markkanen's game is on.

Utah Finnish jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen was selected as the Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA. The NBA's communications team told about it in X.

Both Markkanen and his team Jazz have been in top form in recent weeks. In the week that ended, the Jazz won all four of their games, and Markkanen scored 21, 26, 22 and 29 points in the games and grabbed more than ten rebounds per game.

Among other things, the top teams Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers stayed at the Jazz's feet.

Last week was full of recognition for Markkanen, because on Thursday he was the first basketball player in Finland to be selected as Athlete of the Year.

The Miami Heat was named the player of the week of the Eastern Conference Bam Adebayo.

