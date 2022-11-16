Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s worst points haul of the season, but the Finn improved his important statistics enormously

Despite the loss, the Finn’s plus-minus was by far the Jazz’s best and his best of the season. The Utah Jazz lost for the first time at home.

Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen lost for the first time this season at home, in their sixth game in Salt Lake City. The loss to the New York Knicks, 111–118, was also the third consecutive loss.

The game was frustrating for Markkanen, especially on the offensive end, and it was sometimes conveyed by his body language. He mustered just 13 points, his worst haul so far. Almost half of the points came with two thirds in the last minutes of the final set.

Markkanen fell short of 20 points for the third time in a row. His scoring average is still 21.8.

The most efficient player in the match was Jazz with 27 points Kelly Olynyk.

Of defeat still couldn’t blame Markkas. His plus-minus balance was a handsome +16, which means he was on the field clearly more often when his own team made baskets than the opponent.

It was by far Jazz’s best reading, Markkanen’s personal best of the season and especially positive for him their previous three matches in the light: in Atlanta –12, in Washington –23, in Philadelphia –15.

NBA fall In any case, gray clouds are starting to gather around the sensational team Jazz for the first time. Before this streak, it had not even lost two matches in a row.

The overall balance is still very good: ten wins and six losses.

Away from home, Jazz’s balance is five wins and five losses. So it has played as many as Four times more away from home and at a remarkably tight pace, the most in the entire league. The heavy program seems to be taking its toll now.

Markkanen attempted throws only a few times, 11 times, and they hit with the worst percentage in nine games. He made three of his six two-point attempts. Two threes require five attempts. Also, he made only one of his two free throws.

Markkanen also had his head spinning when he was whistled for four fouls, the most in the entire fall. A few whistles, however, were questionably light.

Markkanen played 30 minutes, the third most of his team. He grabbed six rebounds and blocked an opponent’s shot twice.

The latter block seemed extremely important when he caught the Knicks Cam Reddish three-point shot in the way of a six-point chase with a couple of minutes to go.

However, Kiri was not enough.

Markkanen scored four baskets, more than in his three previous games combined. He also sunk two dunks, the latter of which was especially beautiful to watch at the end of a drive and a huge leap.

Jazz the next match is hosted by the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening local time, at four in the morning Saturday Finnish time.

There are two rest days in between, only the second time this season, and they will be needed.