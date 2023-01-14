Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s Utah won at home from Orlando – Markkanen was the scorer of the match

The victory is Utah’s second in a row, as Markkanen’s former club Cleveland Cavaliers fell in the previous match.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz have beaten the Orlando Magic at home in Salt Lake City. The match ended 112–108. Markkanen scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds as his team’s and the entire match’s point king.

The victory is Utah’s second in a row, as Markkanen’s former club Cleveland Cavaliers fell in the previous match. In their last ten matches, Utah has three wins.

Utah, which has been at the top of the league’s western division since the beginning of the season, has fallen to 8th place in the standings.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, Finnish time, Utah will be visited by the Philadelphia 76ers.