Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s Utah suffered a crushing defeat

James’ LA Lakers, starring LeBron, were too tough to swallow.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 131-99.

Markkanen scored ten points and grabbed eight rebounds on the away court. The biggest points of the match were scored by Los Angeles Anthony Daviswhose score was 26.

The loss was Utah’s tenth of the season. The team led by Markkanen has won four games during the season.

The Lakers have won nine of their season’s matches and lost six.