Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s Utah Jazz narrowly lost to the Sacramento Kings at home

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Utah still lost to Sacramento.

Basketball in the NBA league Lauri Markkanen the Utah Jazz has taken a narrow loss at home against the Sacramento Kings. The final scores of the match were recorded as 115–117.

The end result could have been different. Markkanen made a three-pointer in the last second of the game, and the basket was initially accepted.

After checking, however, it turned out that the basket was made only after the buzzer, and it was disallowed. The ball left Markkanen’s hand a little too late.

“I wish there would have been more tenths of a second left so that we would have scored a basket. It was tough,” the Utah head coach Will Hardy comment on the situation.

On the first one in the fourth quarter, Sacramento kept the game under control, but in the second and third quarters, Utah was better than its opponent. However, Kiri was not enough to catch the Californians.

Markkanen was once again the point king of his team. The Finn, who played about 36 minutes, had 28 points and eight rebounds.

The highest score, 37 points, was collected by Sacramento De’Aaron Fox.

“I am again amazed by my team’s ability to fight every time. Our team played the way we want to play. We continue in the same way regardless of what situation the game is in. If you don’t count a couple of missed baskets, I think we deserved to win,” Hardy described his team’s performance.