Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s Utah ended up in the worst group of the new NBA tournament – this is what it’s all about

The Jazz start the NBA intra-season tournament the night before Saturday, Finnish time.

Utah Jazz has started the basketball season in the NBA weakly, but the following matches offer a chance for a small boost.

Lauri Markkanen represented by the Jazz will play their opening match in the NBA in-season tournament the night before Saturday.

If your eyebrows raise as a sign of surprise, don’t worry. The tournament is a renewal for this season, which offers a little extra investment in the matches for a good month.

So what is it about?

The NBA’s 30 teams are divided into six groups, three of which contain teams from the Western Conference, three from the Eastern Conference.

Each team plays once against the other teams in its group, i.e. in the group stage the teams have four matches. The winners of the groups and the best group runner-up of both conferences will make it to the quarterfinals.

Are the matches part of the normal regular season or a separate entity from it?

As well as the. Only the final game is not part of the regular season.

So all teams have four matches in the group stage. Let those who survive continue for 1–3 more matches, depending on success. Game days have been set aside in the season’s match schedule so that those who were left out of the follow-on matches can catch up to the level of the number of matches.

What is the Utah Jazz block like?

Based on the early season, weak. In their first game, the Jazz will face the Memphis Grizzlies the night before Saturday, Finnish time. Memphis is the jumbo in the NBA with one win in eight games. The previous meeting between the teams ended with Jazz’s 133–109 victory.

The other teams in the group are the Los Angeles Lakers (3 wins, 5 losses), the Portland Trail Blazers (3–5) and the Phoenix Suns (4–4). The Jazz have two wins and seven losses.

What kind of prizes are there in the tournament?

The final will be played on December 9 in Las Vegas, and the winners will have a nice wallet full. Each player on the winning team will receive $500,000 and the loser of the final will receive $200,000. A semi-final spot is worth $100,000 and a quarter-final spot is worth $50,000.

After the tournament, the most valuable player and the all-star team will be named.

Why is the tournament played?

The purpose is to offer a new kind of excitement to the early season matches, which otherwise seem a little insignificant.

Although Jazz’s season has started weakly, Markkanen has had an excellent attack. He has averaged 24 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.