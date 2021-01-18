Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s top mood is beginning to be found: the first double-double of the season winged the Chicago Bulls to victory

Lauri Markkanen bagged 29 points on Sunday and took ten rebounds.

Basketball On Sunday, the NBA League Chicago Bulls claimed a away win over Dallas Maverick with basket numbers 117-101. The Bulls’ number one player was Lauri Markkanen, who bagged 29 points and took ten rebounds.

Markkanen thus made his first double of the season, although the three-point throws did not sink effectively: two of the nine attempts went into basket socks. Markkanen’s playing time was the Bulls’ highest, 32.56.

The Bulls needed Markkanen’s strong input, as this time the teams often carry Zach LaVine and Coby White both remained at ten points. What was also special about the Bulls victory was that players outside the opening five scored as many as 61 points.

“We have several talented players who can succeed any night,” Markkanen said after the match To the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan emphasized after the match that there are other options for winning than the success of LaVine and White.

“If Zach makes baskets, that’s great. If Coby makes baskets, that’s great. If they don’t make points, that doesn’t mean we couldn’t win. We just have to play the right way. ”

The Bulls broke their four-loss losing streak with a win. The Bulls now have five wins out of thirteen matches

The match also saw a triple-double. Dallas Luka Doncic bagged 36 points, took 16 rebounds and gave 15 assists.