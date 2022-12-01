Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s throwing line is right again

The Utah Jazz snapped their five-game losing streak by taking revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz finally broke their five-game losing streak in the NBA basketball league with a home win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Utah, which lost to the Californian team last week, took the revenge with a score of 125–112.

Utah took the lead in the first quarter, but halfway through the game, the visiting team tied things up. In the second half, the match again went according to Utah’s notes.

Markkanen, who scored 23 points in the match, now seems to have found his shooting streak, which was lost for a while in the games at the end of November.

Of the eleven attempts made by the Finnish player in game situations, seven went in and all five of the free throws sank. Eight of the nine rebounds came on the defensive end, and two assists led to the basket.

The most effective player in the match was Utah’s back Jordan Clarkson with 33 points.

