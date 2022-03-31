Thursday, March 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s throwing hand wasn’t at his best, Cleveland lost narrowly to Dallas

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lauri Markkanen was able to play despite his minor injury on Monday.

Basketball In the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers lost their match against the Dallas Mavericks. The fight at the Cleveland Cavaliers home arena ended at 112-120.

Finnish basketball pride representing Cavaliers Lauri Markkanen scored 13 points in the match. Markkanen grabbed six rebounds. Of the seven three-point throws through the net, one sank.

Markkanen had almost 33 minutes of playing time.

Minutes were harder than Markka Caris LeVertille as well as the star of the team Darius Garlandille. LeVert’s points were 32 in the match and Garland’s 25.

Dallas was the very scorer Luka Doncic.

The Cavaliers won their previous match against Orlando Magic on Monday. After 35 minutes, Markkanen was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field.

The Cavaliers are ranked seven in the Eastern Conference and the gap to the playoffs increased: Toronto and the Chicago Bulls have two more wins.

See also  Canada: National emergency declared - border bridge is free

Cleveland had to play a match against Dallas without a starting center Jarrett Allenia, who has been away for the last 11 games due to a broken finger. In addition, Cleveland was missing from Allen Evan Mobleywho sprained his ankle in Monday ‘s match against Orlando.

News site cleveland.comin according to Mobley is on the sidelines for at least the next two matches.

“The sooner we get him back on the floor the better, also for his own sake,” Cavalier’s coach JB Bickerstaff comments on the fate of Mobley, who plays a great newcomer.

#Basketball #Lauri #Markkanens #throwing #hand #wasnt #Cleveland #lost #narrowly #Dallas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Four women graduate in basic Marine Infantry training in the Mexican Navy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.