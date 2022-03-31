Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s throwing hand wasn’t at his best, Cleveland lost narrowly to Dallas

Lauri Markkanen was able to play despite his minor injury on Monday.

Basketball In the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers lost their match against the Dallas Mavericks. The fight at the Cleveland Cavaliers home arena ended at 112-120.

Finnish basketball pride representing Cavaliers Lauri Markkanen scored 13 points in the match. Markkanen grabbed six rebounds. Of the seven three-point throws through the net, one sank.

Markkanen had almost 33 minutes of playing time.

Minutes were harder than Markka Caris LeVertille as well as the star of the team Darius Garlandille. LeVert’s points were 32 in the match and Garland’s 25.

Dallas was the very scorer Luka Doncic.

The Cavaliers won their previous match against Orlando Magic on Monday. After 35 minutes, Markkanen was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field.

The Cavaliers are ranked seven in the Eastern Conference and the gap to the playoffs increased: Toronto and the Chicago Bulls have two more wins.

Cleveland had to play a match against Dallas without a starting center Jarrett Allenia, who has been away for the last 11 games due to a broken finger. In addition, Cleveland was missing from Allen Evan Mobleywho sprained his ankle in Monday ‘s match against Orlando.

News site cleveland.comin according to Mobley is on the sidelines for at least the next two matches.

“The sooner we get him back on the floor the better, also for his own sake,” Cavalier’s coach JB Bickerstaff comments on the fate of Mobley, who plays a great newcomer.