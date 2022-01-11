Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s three-point basket accelerated Cleveland’s efforts

Cleveland earned 109-108 points in Sacramento.

Basketball In the NBA League Lauri Markkasen The Cleveland Cavaliers won the Sacramento Kings in the away game with an extremely low number of 109-108 (62-49).

The match seemed to go to Cleveland for a long time, but Sacramento lingered alongside and took the lead in the final quarter. Just over seven minutes before the end, the Sacramento lead was 94-89. After that, Cleveland woke up and, above all, Markkanen’s three-point basket brought Cleveland to levels 94-94.

After that, Cleveland showed that it was going to be a good time, with 2.20 minutes left. Sacramento started another Kir and got to the point and still got a place in the winning basket a second before the buzzer played, but De’Aaron Foxin throw failed.

Markkanen’s playing time was 32.51. He scored 15 points and took five rebounds. Markkanen tried three-point throws eight times, three of which sank into the basket.