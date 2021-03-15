Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s star moment: fighting with his own basket and a triple sock inside

The Chicago Bulls rose to the first round of the playoffs to qualify.

Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls cut their two-match losing streak as it knocked down the Toronto Raptors 118-95 in the NBA Sunday round.

Markkanen threw 13 points in the match and took seven rebounds. He tried three-point throws nine times, two of which were successful. The Bulls ’most powerful had thrown 23 points Patrick Williams.

Markkanen’s star moment was seen in the second quarter. First he rejected Yuta Watanaben throwing with his own basket, and seven seconds later he immersed the third and took the hosts to the 42-32 lead.

The victory was Markkanen’s first after returning from sick leave. He was on the sidelines from the beginning of February due to a shoulder injury and returned to the hardwood floors last week. In his rematch, he scored 23 and 20 points, but the Bulls suffered losses.

At a profit The Bulls rose past the Raptors to tenth in the NBA Eastern Conference, the qualifying first round of the playoffs.

In the NBA, the playoffs will be played in a shortened season in a way familiar from the Finnish Ice Hockey League, ie the top six of the conferences will go to the second round of the playoffs, and the teams in positions 7–10 will meet in the first round.