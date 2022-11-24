Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s shooting streak was the weakest of the season, the Utah Jazz lost to Denver

Only less than a third of Markkanen’s shots went into the basket, which was the weakest result of the Finnish season.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz lost at home to the Detroit Pistons with a score of 116–125.

As for Markkanen, the match performance was quiet, as the Finnish star scored only 13 points. The number of points was the lowest of the season for a Finnish player. Only less than a third of the field goal attempts were sunk, which was also Markkanen’s weakest performance of the season.

On average, Markkanen has sunk half of his attempts this season.

Markkanen, who played a little over 34 minutes, had eight rebounds and two assists leading to the basket.

The most effective player in the match was Markkanen’s teammate who scored 29 points Malik Beasley.

Utah took the lead in the first quarter, but Detroit controlled the rest of the game.

Markkanen the first three quarters were almost ineffective, when out of seven shots, only one three-pointer went into the basket.

The loss was the second in a row for Utah. Utah has won its first 20 games of the season 12 times.

In their next match on Saturday, the team will face the Golden State Warriors. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.