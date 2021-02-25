Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s return is well under way until March – “He hasn’t done anything to be back next week”

Markkanen has now missed ten games in a row in the NBA.

Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen a shoulder injury will keep him off the playing field for at least the next couple of weeks, according to Reuters. According to the club’s assessment, Markkanen will hardly play before the NBA star game, which will be played on March 7.

Markkanen has now missed ten matches. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says that progress has been made, but Markkanen has not yet made contact in the exercises.

“He hasn’t done anything that would now show him coming back next week. Could that happen? Certainly. Do I believe in such an event? I will probably not.”

Markkanen is now playing his fourth season in the NBA and has had a long break every season due to injury.

Before his injury, Markkanen was playing the best of his career: the average score is 19.1 and the rebound average is 6.1 per match.