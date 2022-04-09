Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s path to the playoffs in Cleveland became more difficult

Cleveland lost to Brooklyn on Friday.

Basketball Finnish star in the NBA Lauri Markkasen the team Cleveland Cavaliers played their second most recent regular season match in Brooklyn as a guest of the Nets. Cleveland had to bow down and the match ended at 118-107.

Cleveland and Brooklyn struggled not only for a single win, but also for seventh place in the Eastern Conference leaderboard. Brooklyn also aimed to raise a neck to ninth-place Atlanta Hawks and tenth-place Charlotte Hornets.

The loss was the third consecutive one for Cleveland. Already after Tuesday’s loss, it was clear that Cleveland would have to seek a place in the playoffs through the playoffs.

With Friday’s loss, Cleveland is in danger of dropping to nine or ten, leaving the playoffs two wins away.

Cleveland will play his latest regular season at his home arena on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. With a win, Cleveland is seventh or eighth in the regular season. If there is a loss, Cleveland’s ranking will depend on the results of the other teams.

At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, two of Markkanen’s three-point throws went in, and Markkanen had a total of five attempts. The man picked up four rebounds and the score for the whole match was 17. Markkanen had 25 minutes to play.

The team the hardest minutes of the game, over 40, were grabbed by the star player Darius Garland, who tapped in half of their six three – point throws in the evening. The man scored 31 points.

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the favorites at the start of the season and the prediction was that the team would play in the NBA Finals. Brooklyn has won two of the inter-team encounters in the past, Cleveland one.

Nets ’very point cannon had snapped 36 points Kevin Durantwho scored four of their six three – point throws.

The actual NBA playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 16th.