Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's game was unexpectedly canceled – the reason was a tragedy that happened in the opposing team

The NBA decided to postpone the game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

Finland basketball star Lauri Markkanen won't even make it to the parquet next night.

NBA announced on Wednesday evening, that the match between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors has been postponed due to a sudden serious illness in the ranks of the Warriors.

The new date of the match is not yet known.

ESPN's according to the Warriors' assistant coach Dejan Milojevic suffered a serious illness during a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night.

Serbian Milojevic, 46, was rushed to the hospital. The former professional player has been working in the Warriors coaching staff since 2021.

According to Serbian media, Milojevic later died in hospital. The cause of death was reported to be a heart attack.

Markkanen commented on the news of Milojevic's death late Wednesday night on X (formerly Twitter).

– Creepy news. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevci's family and the Warriors club organization, Markkanen wrote.