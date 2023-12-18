Monday, December 18, 2023
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's former teammate is accused of murder

December 18, 2023
World Europe
Chance Comanche played with the Finnish star in the Arizona university team.

of the NBA the summer 2017 reservation event is especially well remembered in Finland because Lauri Markkanen was then booked in the first round as the seventh player. A Finn a year older had also signed up for the same draft Chance Comanche (b. 1996). Both had played for the University of Arizona team the previous season.

No NBA club booked Comanche, whose career continued after the summer of 2017 in the North American farm series and in the 2021-22 season in the Turkish Yeni Mamak Spor team. In April 2023, Comance got a short-term contract with the Portland Trail Blazers and made his debut in the NBA.

Today in the fall, Comanche has played for the Stockton Kings, who play in the G League. Now the 27-year-old gambler's basketball career seems to be over. Comanche was arrested Friday by California FBI agents, Las Vegas police officials said. He is suspected of kidnapping and murdering a young woman, tells NBC.

Two days earlier, the police arrested Comance's female friend Sakari Harden's19. He was initially suspected of kidnapping and planning murder.

A crime the victim was Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on December 7, 2023. Two days earlier, Rodgers had been out with friends. That night he met with Harden and Comanche. Rodgers was not seen alive after that.

Police investigations revealed that Comanche and Harden are involved in Rodgers' disappearance. Based on the information they received, the police found human remains in the Nevada desert. According to the coroner, it was Rodgers.

According to detailed information from the Las Vegas police, both Comanche and Harden will be charged with murder.

Recommended

