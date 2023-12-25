Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's exchange value has risen to “princely” – several NBA clubs after?

Lauri Markkanen has risen to a new level in Utah. The same has happened to his exchange value.

NBA club Utah Jazz's Finnish star player Lauri Markkanen has developed into a valuable target of transfer rumors in his underperforming team. According to expert estimates, Markkanen's exchange value has increased to the same level as the star players traded by the Jazz in 2022 Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's with.

Following the events of Markkanen's previous club Cleveland, Cavaliers Nation –site recently arranged a Finnish player as a reinforcement for Miami, Detroit, New York, Golden State, New Orleans or Oklahoma City.

At the same time, the coach of the Cavaliers JB Bickerstaff praises his former coach as if he misses Markkas back in Cleveland.

“Frankly speaking, Lauri gave us the opportunity to play basketball in a new way,” Bickerstaff tells Cavs Insider –on the site.

“We could play with a five of three tall players, which is hardly used these days. It was precisely Lauri's merit, because he accepts any challenge and adapts to all kinds of roles”.

Markkanen left Bickerstaff's coaching in a big player trade a year and a half ago, when the Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Jazz. Markkanen was sent to Utah with two other players, and the Cavaliers also paid for Mitchell in reserve shifts.

After the trade, Bickerstaff has admired Markkanen's development in Jazz's jersey.

“In Utah, Lauri has taken a lot of responsibility for both the team's points and rebounds and he became a star player,” Bickerstaff continues his praise.

“He had a big impact on the development of the Cavaliers, and now he has the same impact on Utah.”

JB Bickerstaff is a tough coach.

In trade rumors, Markka has been the most commonly speculated Bam Adebayon alongside the top of Miami's offense, Julius Randle as a substitute to New York or by Tyrese Haliburton couple to Indiana.

Judging by Bickerstaff's comments, Markkanen could also return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have had a huge player exchange with the Utah Jazz.

Rumors based on this, there are 6-7 NBA clubs after Markkanen, but the move is still considered unlikely due to Jazz's “princely” asking price. The Jazz require both players and first-round picks in the trade.

In addition, Markkanen has repeatedly said that he wants to continue in Utah. Next year, his background forces will also trigger negotiations on a new extension contract, which includes a huge salary increase.

Hoopshype-site anticipates that the Jazz are ready to increase Markkanen's annual salary from 18 million US dollars (16.4 million euros) to 25 million (22.7 million euros) for the 2024-2025 season and a total of 200 million dollars (181.6 million euros) for the following four seasons.