Lauri Markkanen’s entry into military service attracts attention.

Basketball Finnish star Lauri Markkanen the future speaks in North America in many ways. The Finn, who played in a super season, is a strong candidate to be selected to one of the NBA’s three star fives at the end of the season.

In addition to this, Markkanen’s conscript service speaks.

Markkanen talked about his future military service ESPN’s in the interview.

“It is mandatory. We have to do it, but at the same time there is pride involved. I think performing a service sets an example. I believe I can handle it without it affecting the preparation for next season,” Markkanen said, according to ESPN.

Markkanen’s agent Michael Lelchitski told the channel that the player has been talking about doing military service for a long time.

“It is important for him to fulfill his obligations. He doesn’t expect any kind of special treatment just because he’s a famous athlete,” the agent said.

Swedish security expert, researcher at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, Elisabeth Braw noted Markkanen’s future assignment.

“A new Finnish sports star (Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen) is returning to his home country to complete his military service. Just like countless other Finnish sports stars before him,” Braw began on Twitter.

Among other things, a researcher specializing in hybrid threats presented a sharp observation about the difference with neighboring Russia, which is waging a bloody war of aggression in Ukraine.

“I can’t think of a single Russian NHL player who would have returned to his home country to serve in the armed forces.”

Ukrainian athletes there has been no similar privilege. The country’s sports minister by already 262 athletes have died as a result of the war started by Russia more than a year ago. 363 different sports venues have been destroyed by Russian bombings.